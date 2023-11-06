The National Student Financial Aid Scheme Not Yet Released Allowances to100,000 University Students

Almost 100,000 university students across the country are allegedly still waiting for their November allowances under the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

This information was obtained from a piece published on Sunday by the Sunday Times newspaper.

NSFAS launched a new direct-payment system in June, allowing monies to be transferred directly to students rather than the institutions they attend.

Since then, the new system has been beset by problems.

From failure to pay allowances on time – or at all – to high transaction costs associated with the new NSFAS accounts students have been issued, the new system has brought a slew of issues, including student protests at some institutions and NSFAS, as well as the companies appointed to administer the new system being called to account before Parliament.

According to the newspaper, NSFAS spokeswoman Slumezi Skosana stated that the scheme needed to establish control measures after some universities failed to stop paying the allowances themselves after June as required, but that they were working with these institutions to address the issue.