The Name Topping a Fresh List of the World’s Best-selling Artists       

Aboudia, a graffiti-inspired artist from Ivory Coast, has beaten well-known names, like Damien Hirst and Banksy, to sell the most pieces at auction the previous year. According to the Hiscox Artist Top 100, Aboudia, real name Abdoulaye Diarrassouba, had flogged 75 lots. One of these canvasses had gone for $640,000. Leading online marketplace Artsy called Aboudia’s triumph “striking”, while The Guardian said market experts were “blindsided” by the ranking.

BBC