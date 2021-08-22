The Music Behind Netflix’s South African Series ‘JIVA!’

Neftlix has a hit on its hands with JIVA!, a new dance-focused series produced in South Africa, which has taken the country by storm. In addition to the dance moves wowing audiences, the music is infectious and rocketing up the charts. From nostalgic numbers like “Y-Tjukuja” by OSKIDO, Uhuru, Professor and DJ Bucks as well as Boom Shaka’s It’s About Time to more recent bangers like Kamo Mphela’s “Nkulunkulu” and Manu WorldStar’s “Molimo”, the show has done an exquisite job at showcasing music that reflects the diverse dance scene of South Africa.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
More Stories
‘Misfit’ Ghanaian Artist Kojo Marfo Finds a Home Among London’s Elite
Ethiopian Airlines is Refitting its Fleet with Seats as Passenger Demand Returns
Leaked Bill Leaves Nigeria’s Startups Jittery
Using Fashion as a Uniting Factor in South Sudan
Scholar Transport Firm Disrupts the Way Kids Go to School in North Africa
South African Truck Drivers Sought After in the West
Creating a Skilled Force to Patrol Waters off West Africa’s Coast
Senegalese Twins Finish School at 13
Sign Language to become the 5th Official Language in the DRC
Mozambique’s Evolving Cabo Delgado Conflict
How Should African States Tackle the IMF’s Cash Injection?
Filling the Dearth Caused by Lack of African Data in Health Care Outcomes