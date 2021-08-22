iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The Music Behind Netflix’s South African Series ‘JIVA!’

6 seconds ago 1 min read

Neftlix has a hit on its hands with JIVA!, a new dance-focused series produced in South Africa, which has taken the country by storm. In addition to the dance moves wowing audiences, the music is infectious and rocketing up the charts. From nostalgic numbers like “Y-Tjukuja” by OSKIDO, Uhuru, Professor and DJ Bucks as well as Boom Shaka’s It’s About Time to more recent bangers like Kamo Mphela’s “Nkulunkulu” and Manu WorldStar’s “Molimo”, the show has done an exquisite job at showcasing music that reflects the diverse dance scene of South Africa.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

‘Misfit’ Ghanaian Artist Kojo Marfo Finds a Home Among London’s Elite

2 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Airlines is Refitting its Fleet with Seats as Passenger Demand Returns

13 hours ago
2 min read

Leaked Bill Leaves Nigeria’s Startups Jittery

13 hours ago
1 min read

Using Fashion as a Uniting Factor in South Sudan

3 days ago
1 min read

Scholar Transport Firm Disrupts the Way Kids Go to School in North Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

South African Truck Drivers Sought After in the West

3 days ago
1 min read

Creating a Skilled Force to Patrol Waters off West Africa’s Coast

3 days ago
1 min read

Senegalese Twins Finish School at 13

3 days ago
1 min read

Sign Language to become the 5th Official Language in the DRC

3 days ago
1 min read

Mozambique’s Evolving Cabo Delgado Conflict

3 days ago
1 min read

How Should African States Tackle the IMF’s Cash Injection?

3 days ago
1 min read

Filling the Dearth Caused by Lack of African Data in Health Care Outcomes

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Music Behind Netflix’s South African Series ‘JIVA!’

6 seconds ago
1 min read

‘Misfit’ Ghanaian Artist Kojo Marfo Finds a Home Among London’s Elite

2 mins ago
1 min read

Fees Must Fall Activist Bonginkosi Khanyile Arrested

11 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Identifies 13 261 New COVID-19 Cases

11 hours ago