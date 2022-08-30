The MTO Tsitsikamma Trail has Attracted Hikers for more than 40 Years

The famous Garden Route MTO Tsitsikamma hiking trail has recently had its overnight huts refreshed and upgraded. What’s more, is that hikers can now choose a porterage option for slackpackers. Part of the transformations has seen the construction of cross-laminated timber (CLT) sleeping units made from timber from the MTO plantations themselves. On-site in the Tsitsikamma, MTO has built a series of two-man A-frame units as well as more extensive 6-person huts complete with their own eating areas. Solar-driven ‘electricity’ points also cater for the modern hiker with a USB charging ability now on offer, along with other charging points.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share with your network!