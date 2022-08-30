iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The MTO Tsitsikamma Trail has Attracted Hikers for more than 40 Years

8 hours ago 1 min read

The famous Garden Route MTO Tsitsikamma hiking trail has recently had its overnight huts refreshed and upgraded. What’s more, is that hikers can now choose a porterage option for slackpackers. Part of the transformations has seen the construction of cross-laminated timber (CLT) sleeping units made from timber from the MTO plantations themselves. On-site in the Tsitsikamma, MTO has built a series of two-man A-frame units as well as more extensive 6-person huts complete with their own eating areas. Solar-driven ‘electricity’ points also cater for the modern hiker with a USB charging ability now on offer, along with other charging points.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Lagos Can Be Anything You Want it to Be

8 hours ago
1 min read

Calls for South Africa’s Tourism Industry to be More Wildlife Friendly

8 hours ago
1 min read

Namibia has Countless Fossils Buried beneath its Surface

8 hours ago
1 min read

How to Prepare for A Move to Ghana

8 hours ago
1 min read

Côte d’Ivoire: Fast Food Chain Finding Traction with its West African Menu

8 hours ago
1 min read

Asantii Aims to Become the World’s First African Global Fashion Brand

8 hours ago
1 min read

Groundwork

8 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Naledi Modupi is the Many-Faced Woman

8 hours ago
1 min read

Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 Curator Lesley Lokko on Decolonisation, Decarbonisation and Diversity

8 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Excited about Potential Oil and Gas Discovery

3 days ago
1 min read

Tanzania Forces Ride-hailing Services to Change Course

3 days ago
1 min read

The US is Considering Suspending $500m in Economic Aid to Tunisia

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

NPA May Cuff Politicians

4 hours ago
5 min read

How To Compost Food Waste

4 hours ago
4 min read

The Sharks And SA Harvest Partner To Increase Hunger Relief In KZN

5 hours ago
3 min read

Travel Souvenirs That You Will Actually Use

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer