“The Mother Listing”, Cape Town’s First Property-Listing Reality Show Launched

Get a glimpse of Cape Town’s jaw-dropping properties on “The Mother Listing”, Cape Town’s first property-listing reality show set to air at the end of July.
View the teaser clip here:
The six-part series comprises a trailer and six weekly episodes and is brought to you by Seeff Atlantic Seaboard, available on Seeff’s YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72KQy83FF6Q&t=27s) and on IGTV (https://www.instagram.com/themotherlisting/).
The series showcases jaw-dropping exclusive Atlantic Seaboard homes through the eyes of young and ambitious contestants. After experiencing a day in the life of luxury, the contestants guess the listing price of the property with the closest answer winning a cash prize.
“The Mother Listing” gives you a glimpse into why Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard is regarded as the premier real estate belt on the African continent and often referred to as the “Cape Riviera”, says Ross Levin, Seeff’s licensee for the area.
A resort lifestyle where every day is a holiday with spectacular sunsets and sunrises, views as far as the eye can see, cocktails on the terrace or by the pool overlooking the seaboard and homes with stunning features are all part of what the series showcases, he says.
The properties range from an exquisite villa with magnificently curated art and wood pieces and its own tennis court to an architectural masterpiece with a timber and steel walkway eight-metres above the ground to experience the bordering natural forest. There is also a double-volume penthouse at the V&A Marina on the front yacht basin with its own private pool where you can berth your own yacht.
The homes come with all the luxuries that you could want for, from your own private elevator to a dine-in wine cellar to entertain up to twenty guests, a private cinema, gymnasium and sauna, and for the ultimate luxury, an ocean-facing bath with stack-back doors so that you can see, hear and smell the ocean while enjoying a luxurious bath.
Levin says anybody who is anybody aspires to own property on the Atlantic Seaboard. The area attracts not just local Capetonian buyers, but also buyers from Johannesburg and offshore destinations such as the UK, Germany and other European countries, other African countries, the UAE and increasingly from the USA as well.
To view the series, simply subscribe to Seeff Atlantic Seaboard’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCouhHCSJi3ipg14VQbfxayA.
Show Details
Name: The Mother Listing
Videographer: Josh Hayman
Producer: Emil Lime Studios
Crew/Cameramen: Rory Sringthorpe and Kevin Schneider
Makeup Artist: Milan Van Koert
Presenters: Misha Solange and Ross Levin
Contestants: Milan Van Koert, Conrad Blake , Shauni Juds , Clanelle Burger , Edo Mostert , Vuyo Olwethu Bili, Morgan Louw, Kristi Pretorius, Chennai, Tara Samaai, Ruben Sukers, Providence Mupfunya, Ru , Chols, Mwayiwathu Chigwere, Khanyisile, Bodene and Zubi.
