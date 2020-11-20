The Most Promising Early-stage Businesses in the Space-tech Sector across Africa

Space-Tech applications use earth observation to gather information about the physical, chemical and biological systems of the planet via remote-sensing technologies. Such tech has seen a surge in demand for these applications across a wide range of industries. The Space-Tech Challenge will identify and develop startups in this space, specifically targeting downstream space-tech applications across agriculture, insurance, retail, sustainability and conservation. 17 African startups have been selected for the Space-Tech Challenge 2020. The finalists include nine from South Africa, two finalists are from Nigeria and Rwanda, the list is completed by Botswana and Zambia. Winners, meanwhile, will receive four months of online incubation and virtual mentorship, and ongoing access to a peer-to-peer network through TechTribe.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
More Stories
Creating the Biggest Gold Producer in Burkina Faso
How to Run African Farms like Factories
The State of Cryptocurrencies in Africa
The Pandemic’s Positive Spin on Harare’s Economy
Growing Africa’s Agriculture Industry around Data
Livestock Theft Hits South African Farmers Hard
The State of Kenya’s Post-pandemic Economy
The Ideal African Fintech Group to Back
Bezos Bets on Africa’s Tech Scene
A Music Festival for African and Middle Eastern Talent
Big Gains for Africans at the NBA Drafts
The Pandemic’s Positive Spin on Harare’s Economy