The Most Powerful Passports in Africa

In a New Year revelation, Henley & Partners unveiled the 2024 rankings for the world’s most influential passports. Utilizing International Air Transport Association (IATA) data, the list reflects passport strength through visa-free access to countries. The first African country is in 26th place in the Henley & Partners ranking: the Seychelles, with 156 destinations accessible without visas. Mauritius, which is in 30th position with 150 visa-free destinations. You have to go down to 53rd place to find the first country in continental Africa: South Africa. The most industrialized country on the continent is still ahead of its southern African neighbours Botswana (59th), Lesotho and Namibia (65th), and eSwatini (66th). East Africa only appears in 67th position (Kenya and Malawi), followed by Tanzania in 69th. Morocco and Tunisia, in 71st position, are the first representatives from North Africa, along with Zambia. As in 2023, Gambia is the first country in West Africa in 72nd place, including a jump of five places, just ahead of Cape Verde and Uganda. Most of African countries follow one another in the list, with Somalia still occupying the unenviable position of the weakest African passport, in 99th place with 36 destinations.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS