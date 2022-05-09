The Most Luxurious Restaurants in Africa to Bookmark for your Travel this Year

La Grande Table Marocaine, Royal Mansour Marrakech is a fine-dining restaurant, emblematic to Marrakech, offers nothing but taste discoveries and sensory delight. Sh’hiwates, seafood pastillas, seven-vegetable couscous and Amlou ice-cream show you a new interpretation of Moroccan cuisine, based on the deep secrets of tradition. The very best of Moroccan fine dining is served in an equally matched setting: simply royal. High ceilings, original artworks, designer linens, cutlery, glassware and peaceful melodies from luth and oud musicians: the omnipresent elegance is there to give rise to the greatest pleasure.



