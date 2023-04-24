The Most Detailed Fashion Roundup from the Exclusive African Premiere of Queen Charlotte 

While England is abuzz in anticipation of King Charles’ coronation, a very stylish crowd in South Africa has been atwitter about another royal – Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte. To celebrate Netflix’s early May launch of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, South Africa’s fashion royalty gathered in Stellenbosch for some high tea and high fashion. Graced by some of Africa’s most stylish stars from Nigeria to Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa, this regal event saw the best of African creativity expressed in Britain’s vintage imperial fashion-inspired outfits, presenting us with classic looks fit for royalty, in keeping with the theme: high-society Bridgerton garden party with a hint of afro chic.

BELLA NAIJA STYLE

