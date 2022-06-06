The Most Beautiful Cities in Africa to Run In

New research by SportsShoes.com reveals the most beautiful cities for a run, based on Instagram hashtag data. The sports retailer analysed running-related Instagram hashtags for over 600 cities worldwide to reveal the most stunning backdrops for a run. The number of hashtags for #run{city} were counted and compared for cities in the UK, USA, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, Africa, South America and Asia. Lagos tops the list as Africa’s most beautiful city to run in, with a staggering 15,000 hashtags under #RunLagos. South African city Cape Town follows behind with over 7,300 hashtags, whilst Cairo’s breath-taking running routes secure the city’s position in third, with 2,053 hashtags. Home to the famous Lagos City Marathon, Instagrammers in the city are uploading shots of them taking on the event as it moves around the city. Starting at National Stadium, Surulere, participants follow the route ending as Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island. When not taking on the marathon, runners are regularly seen over the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, as well as other Ikoyi-based routes and along the beaches Lekki has to offer.

SOURCE: IOL

