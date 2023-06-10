The Mobile Market in Sub-Saharan Africa is on the Brink of a Significant Transformation

According to a recent report titled “The Mobile Economy 2023” released by the Global System Operators and Manufacturers Association (GSMA), the region is expected to witness a surge in smartphone adoption and the rise of 5G technology. These developments are projected to fuel economic growth and contribute to the region’s digital revolution. By 2030, smartphone adoption is forecasted to soar to 87% in Sub-Saharan Africa, up from 51% in 2022. The report attributes this rapid growth to the declining prices of smartphones and the increasing number of young individuals embracing digital technologies. With the majority of new users being digital natives, smartphones are being utilized for a myriad of activities beyond traditional voice calls and SMS.
More Stories
Up-to-date and Easily Reachable through Open-access Publication Information on Africa’s Trade
The Future of EVs in Africa’s Most Populous and Largest Economy
It is Clear from the Data that African Tech Remains a Male-dominated Landscape
The Artisanal and Small-scale Gold Mining sector in Ghana is Complicated
French Banking Group Takes a Step Back in some African Markets
Talks from the Sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum
Yaounde and Brazzaville on Track to Ease Movement of Goods
One of Mozambique’s Poorest Regions, but it is Rich in Untapped Mineral Resources
How Moroccan Farmers are Going Green
Kagame Shakes Up his Cabinet
Trauma Experienced by Staff at Nairobi Facebook Hub recognised in Legal Ruling
Two Nigerian States have Reduced the Working Week to Three Days for State Employees