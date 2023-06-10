iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The Mobile Market in Sub-Saharan Africa is on the Brink of a Significant Transformation

34 mins ago 1 min read

According to a recent report titled “The Mobile Economy 2023” released by the Global System Operators and Manufacturers Association (GSMA), the region is expected to witness a surge in smartphone adoption and the rise of 5G technology. These developments are projected to fuel economic growth and contribute to the region’s digital revolution. By 2030, smartphone adoption is forecasted to soar to 87% in Sub-Saharan Africa, up from 51% in 2022. The report attributes this rapid growth to the declining prices of smartphones and the increasing number of young individuals embracing digital technologies. With the majority of new users being digital natives, smartphones are being utilized for a myriad of activities beyond traditional voice calls and SMS.

BUSINESS INSIDER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Up-to-date and Easily Reachable through Open-access Publication Information on Africa’s Trade

34 mins ago
1 min read

The Future of EVs in Africa’s Most Populous and Largest Economy

35 mins ago
1 min read

It is Clear from the Data that African Tech Remains a Male-dominated Landscape

37 mins ago
1 min read

The Artisanal and Small-scale Gold Mining sector in Ghana is Complicated

37 mins ago
1 min read

French Banking Group Takes a Step Back in some African Markets

39 mins ago
1 min read

Talks from the Sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum 

40 mins ago
1 min read

Yaounde and Brazzaville on Track to Ease Movement of Goods

41 mins ago
1 min read

One of Mozambique’s Poorest Regions, but it is Rich in Untapped Mineral Resources 

42 mins ago
1 min read

How Moroccan Farmers are Going Green

43 mins ago
1 min read

Kagame Shakes Up his Cabinet

2 days ago
1 min read

Trauma Experienced by Staff at Nairobi Facebook Hub recognised in Legal Ruling

2 days ago
1 min read

Two Nigerian States have Reduced the Working Week to Three Days for State Employees

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Messi In Beijing For Friendly Before Move To Miami

4 mins ago
3 min read

Tension Of The First Two Sets Caused Cramping In Entire Body – Alcaraz

6 mins ago
2 min read

Shocked Kipyegon Adds 5,000m World Record To 1500m Mark In Paris

11 mins ago
1 min read

Australia Heap Misery On India In WTC Final

15 mins ago

Share