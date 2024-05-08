This first edition marks a nexus for innovation and talent development within the hospitality and tourism industry in South Africa

The Middle East & Africa Future Leaders Challenge (FLC) will host its first South African edition on 8th and 9th May 2024 in Johannesburg. Following highly successful inaugural editions in Dubai and Morocco, this event has established itself as a crucial gathering for the new generation of talent in the hospitality and tourism sector, eager to face strategic challenges and explore new career opportunities. The event promises to be a melting pot of innovation and excellence, bringing together students, industry professionals and thought leaders for unparalleled knowledge exchange and development.

FLC South Africa is organised in close collaboration with the School Directors Alliance and founding partners GameChangers, Tourvest, and Hilton. One of the main goals of the event is to strengthen the ties between the industry and educational institutions, with the aim of cultivating the next generation of hospitality and tourism professionals. The challenge aims to develop young talent towards a rewarding career in the hospitality and tourism industry. Also, the ‘students challenge’ is to select a unique group of the most talented youngsters in the country for the MEA Future Leaders Challenge finals in Dubai scheduled to take place in January 2025.



Hubert Ummels, one of the founding partners of FLC and the owner and founder of GameChangers Group, expresses the FLC’s transformative goals, stating: “This platform unites industry leaders, students, and universities, driving transformative collaborations and initiatives to enhance education quality, talent development, and human capital focus”.

With the participation of 60 students from 15 schools that offer a Bachelor/Master’s degree in hospitality or tourism across South Africa, the event pledges to offer 60 professional and internship opportunities, both nationally and internationally. The inauguration of the South African School Directors Alliance, bringing together 15 leading institutions, signifies a significant step forward in promoting educational and professional excellence.

The programme begins on May 8th with an opening ceremony, followed by a series of workshops and sessions aimed at empowering students. Strategic meetings, a discussion forum, and a job fair are also on the agenda, culminating in the student presentations and the announcement of the finalists and winner on May 9th.

Andreas Lackner, Vice President, Operations, Africa and Indian Ocean, Hilton, said: “As founding partners of the Future Leaders Challenge, we are excited to expand this remarkable initiative into South Africa. The hospitality and tourism industry remains a key contributor to the economic advancement of Africa; and supporting local talent remains a central objective. Through this initiative, we look forward to giving young professionals the opportunity to connect with hospitality experts whilst building a promising career path in this prospering industry.”

The FLC South Africa aligns with the MEA FLC’s mission to develop, elevate, and support future industry leaders by providing them with the necessary tools to realise their full potential, thereby positioning South Africa as a regional leader in the development of talent in the hospitality and tourism industry. The support of Platinum and Gold Partners, including Hilton, Accor, GameChangers, Radisson Hotel Group, Booking.com, The Saxton Hotel, Wesgro, TrevPar and Tourvest, plays a crucial role in enriching the participants’ experience, underscoring the diversity and strength of the industry’s commitment to developing future leaders.

The 2024 edition of the MEA Future Leaders Challenge in South Africa therefore stands as a significant event for the industry, highlighting the importance of investing in emerging talent and professional development, in order to strengthen South Africa’s position as a regional leader in the hospitality and tourism sector. Strategic Board Members:

· Hubert Ummels – Owner and Founder GameChangers Groupc& initiator MEA FLC

· Sandra Kneubuhler- Country Director of Sales & District Director – Radisson

· Judi Nwokedi – Chair Gauteng Tourism Authority

· Craig Erasmus – Vice President Operations Fairmont Africa & Mantis

· Andreas Lackner- Vice President, Operations, Africa & Indian Ocean, Hilton

· George Cohen- Managing Director Saxon Hotels

· Monika Luel- Chief Tourism Officer Wesgro

· Daphne Kruijsse- Area Manager Southern Africa & Indian Ocean Islands Booking.com

Participating Schools:

1. UJ – University of Johannesburg

2. SHS- The Swiss Hotel School

3. NWU- North West University

4. TUT- Tshwane University of Technology

5. CPUT- Cape Peninsula University of Technology

6. UNISA- University of South Africa

7. UNIZULU- University of Zululand

8. NHL Stenden South Africa

9. UNIVEN- University of Venda

10. CUT- Central University of Technology

11. WSU- Walter Sisulu University

12. DUT- Durban University of Technology

13. UMP- University of Mpumalanga

14. UP- University of Pretoria

15. IH- International Hotel School

For more information on the press release, or for any interview requests, please contact info@meafutureleaderschallenge.com

More information can also be found at www.meafutureleaderschallenge.com