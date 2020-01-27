The Man Behind Luanda Leaks

A Portuguese hacker has taken responsibility for disclosing hundreds of thousands of files revealing how Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos built her vast business empire, his lawyers said on Monday. The hacker, Rui Pinto, is already well-known for claiming to be behind _Football Leaks _- 70 million documents exposing dealings of several football clubs. In a statement sent to Reuters, the lawyers said Pinto handed over a hard drive “containing all data related to the recent revelations concerning Isabel dos Santos’ fortune, her family’s and all the actors that might be involved” to the Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa at the end of 2018.

SOURCE: EWN