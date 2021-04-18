iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The Making of Xigera Safari Lodge’s Ground-Breaking Collection of African Design

2 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

A new safari lodge in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, Xigera, may be a destination for sighting the big 5, but it’s also a design destination. With the objective of showcasing the best in African Design, the owners collaborated with Southern Guild, and its team of artists and artisans to assemble an unrivaled collection of the best in African design. Each of the 12 guest suites is furnished with its own unique scheme of custom-made furniture, specially commissioned woven throws by African Jacquard, rugs by Coral & Hive and ceramic table lamps by Ardmore. Almost everything guests touch has been handmade especially for the lodge by local artisans, from the furniture and artwork to the textiles and tableware. Approximately 80 creators and studios from all over the continent have work in the Xigera collection.

SOURCE: SOUTHERN GUILD JOURNAL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenya is Now the Most Attractive Destination for Japanese Firms

2 days ago
1 min read

The Case for Investing in Artisanal Mining

2 days ago
1 min read

Promoting Environmentally Sound and More Profitable Methods of Farming in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Why Twitter Chose Ghana as its Base

2 days ago
1 min read

Abuja Imposes New Rules for Registering a Sim Card

2 days ago
1 min read

Vodacom Wants to be a Pan African Tech Player

2 days ago
1 min read

The Brave Firms Aiming to Expand Outside of Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Locals are Enjoying their ‘Made in Kenya’ Coffee Brand

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Current Trade Rules Clash with its Ex Finance Minister’s Vision for World Trade

2 days ago
1 min read

Revolutionizing Africa’s Cocoa Industry

2 days ago
1 min read

Inside Naomi Campbell’s Villa: ‘It’s like Little Italy in East Africa’

3 days ago
1 min read

Tunisian Farmers Want to Commercialise their Ancient Farming Practice

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Making of Xigera Safari Lodge’s Ground-Breaking Collection of African Design

2 seconds ago
3 min read

Greenwood Double Helps Man United Sink Burnley

3 hours ago
1 min read

State Capture Inquiry Offices Burgled

7 hours ago
2 min read

Raging Fire Moves From Rhodes Memorial To UCT

7 hours ago