The Making of Xigera Safari Lodge’s Ground-Breaking Collection of African Design

A new safari lodge in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, Xigera, may be a destination for sighting the big 5, but it’s also a design destination. With the objective of showcasing the best in African Design, the owners collaborated with Southern Guild, and its team of artists and artisans to assemble an unrivaled collection of the best in African design. Each of the 12 guest suites is furnished with its own unique scheme of custom-made furniture, specially commissioned woven throws by African Jacquard, rugs by Coral & Hive and ceramic table lamps by Ardmore. Almost everything guests touch has been handmade especially for the lodge by local artisans, from the furniture and artwork to the textiles and tableware. Approximately 80 creators and studios from all over the continent have work in the Xigera collection.
SOURCE: SOUTHERN GUILD JOURNAL
