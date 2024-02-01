The Macallan Celebrates 200th Anniversary With Focus On Africa’s Luxury Whisky Market

As The Macallan marks its bicentennial milestone, the scotch whisky giant is not only celebrating its illustrious history but also solidifying its position at the forefront of an exciting frontier: Africa’s booming luxury whisky market.

The 200th-year celebration serves as a testament to The Macallan’s bold foray into this emerging market, positioning itself as a trailblazer in the evolving landscape of luxury spirits on the continent.

Africa, often referred to as an emerging and frontier market for luxury goods, as referenced by KPMG, is witnessing a surge in demand for high-end spirits, particularly whisky. The International Wines and Spirits Record (IWSR) highlights a remarkable growth rate of 8% in the luxury whisky segment across Africa, outpacing global averages.

Speaking on the growing appetite for luxury whiskies on the continent, Kumar Thakur, Managing Director, Raju Ghana. says, “there has been an uptake in the consumption of luxury whiskies on the continent. The consumers are drinking high-end whiskies and appreciate brands like The Macallan based on their understanding of what goes into the distillation process. I foresee a continuous upscale in drinking of more aged whiskies”.

Dr. Adrian Oddoye, Medical Director, Akai House Clinic and an avid whisky consumer said, “The whisky connoisseurs here in Ghana are growing more discerning, trying to find out more about whisky, and they are intrigued by the different types of single-malts there are. It is indeed a great space to be. A lot of people understand that The Macallan makes great whisky and are probably looking to visit the distillery to get that experience”.

The Macallan’s strategic approach to this burgeoning market has not only contributed to its own success but has also played a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of luxury spirits consumption on the continent.

“Africa is a fundamental plain for us at The Macallan because many of the world’s wealthiest consumers are here and their knowledge of single-malt whisky is ever evolving,” comments Miguel Ángel Soto, Head of Commercial, MEAI, Edrington, during a recent visit to Ghana ahead of the celebration of the milestone year. “We want to capitalise on the opportunity that young affluent consumers present for our brand as well as versed whisky connoisseurs across the key markets of Africa like Ghana, South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria.”

“We’re playing a long-term game in the Africa market. The Macallan is 200 years young and we’re just getting started. The vision is to grow the single-malt whisky on the continent,” adds Aristotelis Baroutsis, Managing Director, The Famous Grouse, Edrington.

The Macallan’s success in Africa is grounded in its understanding of its consumers as the global brand is renowned for maintaining its exceptional quality that transcends into consumer experiences across the world.

“The Macallan consumer is a global citizen. So with our consumers in Africa, we build on The Macallan’s already established legacy,” Baroutsis says.

The 200th anniversary celebration explores five key themes – Incomparable, Creativity, Craftsmanship, Legacy, and Sustainability – mirroring not only The Macallan’s rich history but also its vision for the evolving luxury spirits landscape in Africa. According to an official statement from The Macallan, ‘Incomparable’ highlights the brand’s unique offerings, ‘Creativity’ emphasises its innovative spirit, ‘Craftsmanship’ underscores the meticulous artistry behind each bottle, ‘Legacy’ acknowledges The Macallan’s enduring impact, and ‘Sustainability’ speaks to its commitment to responsible practices.

As The Macallan raises a toast to its 200th year, the brand emerges as a catalyst for change in Africa’s luxury spirits scene, shaping the narrative and setting new standards.