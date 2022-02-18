iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The Living Conditions of People Living with Albinism across West Africa

17 seconds ago 1 min read

An estimated 10,000 people are living with albinism in Senegal. Albinism is genetically inherited and, while prevalence varies from region to region, some of the highest rates are found in sub-Saharan Africa. About 90% of people with the condition across Africa die of skin cancer before they are 40. Myths surrounding people affected by albinism have led to extreme practices involving the use of body parts. Hundreds of attacks including horrific mutilations, ritual killings, sexual violence, kidnappings and trafficking of people and body parts have happened in many countries across the continent. Many people with the condition are at risk every day because of superstition and witchcraft practices.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Is this a Failure for France and Its Policy of Fighting Terrorism in West Africa?

2 mins ago
1 min read

Promoting Swahili as a Pan-African Language

3 mins ago
1 min read

What’s on the Table at the EU-Africa Summit?

5 mins ago
1 min read

What Women CEOs in Africa Need to Know about Artificial Intelligence

6 mins ago
1 min read

Creating a Soft Landing for First-time Travelers to Senegal 

2 days ago
1 min read

Two African Companies Added to Esteemed Global Network

2 days ago
1 min read

Power Vacuum  in Somalia Gives Way to New Threats

2 days ago
1 min read

Miraculous Rescue Raises Concerns about Children Working in Sudan

2 days ago
1 min read

Gains Made Against FGM Lost During Lockdowns 

2 days ago
1 min read

Huawei Caught Flouting Labour Rules in South Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Mobile Gamers are behind the Rise of Gaming in sub-Saharan Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Striking a Better Deal for Africa’s Blue Economy

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Living Conditions of People Living with Albinism across West Africa

17 seconds ago
1 min read

Is this a Failure for France and Its Policy of Fighting Terrorism in West Africa?

2 mins ago
1 min read

Promoting Swahili as a Pan-African Language

3 mins ago
1 min read

What’s on the Table at the EU-Africa Summit?

5 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer