iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The Leading Adventure Destination in the Indian Ocean Islands

3 hours ago 1 min read

As well as its beautiful beaches, coral reefs and azure sea, Mauritius has a rich history intertwined with many different cultures, including Creole, Hindu, Tamil, Marathi, Muslim, Chinese, French and British. The country has two Unesco World Heritage Sites – Le Morne Village and Aapravasi Ghat, it offers thrilling activities for adventure seekers. These include diving, kite surfing, surf skiing, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, big game fishing, cruises and family underwater excursions. A Mauritius travel blogger, Stephane Lamvohee, suggested travellers enjoy a food tour or visit Central Market in Port Louis, go dolphin swimming on the west coast or take in the sights at Ile Aux Cerfs.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Bad Boy of Morocco is Cleaning Up its Act

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Best Wellness Retreats in Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

Zambian Lodge Makes it on Conde Nast’s 34th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards Survey

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Only Luxury River Cruise in Egypt Sets Sail

3 hours ago
1 min read

Bespoke African Dining Hall Alkebulan Debuts at Expo 2020 Dubai, Celebrating the Continent’s Vibrant Cuisine and Eclectic Culture

3 hours ago
1 min read

Sipho Hotstix Mabuse: A South African Legend Whose Music Spans Generations

3 hours ago
1 min read

How Re-Roll Station is Helping African Fashion Entrepreneurs Launch Their Brands Globally

3 hours ago
1 min read

A Photo Series from Kampala Celebrates the Robustness and Empowerment of Taboos

4 hours ago
1 min read

Atang Tshikare

4 hours ago
1 min read

Making Eco-friendly Stoves Across West Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Buying and Selling Half-shredded Banknotes has become the Latest Hustle

1 day ago
1 min read

Ratings Agency S&P Global Opted to Stay Mum on SA’s Credit Rating

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Sudan Military Reinstates Deposed Leader

7 seconds ago
3 min read

Miracle Cyclist and Top-SA Chef to Cycle Twice the Height of Everest in Aid of Reach for a Dream Foundation

11 mins ago
3 min read

Deal Or No deal? Online Security Safety Tips For Black Friday

18 mins ago
1 min read

Investigation Into July Unrest Enters Second Week

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer