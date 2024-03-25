The Lazy and Lovely Village of Cape Maclear is One of Malawi’s Most Laid-back and Scenic Spots

You may find it hard to prise yourself off the golden sands at the edge of Lake Malawi to do anything, but a boat trip across to the pyramidal wooded island of Thumbi is well worth the effort. Head over with a local boat captain and ease yourself into the balmy lake waters with your mask and snorkel. A swim around the rocks at Thumbi quickly reveals the cichlid fish for which the lake is famous. More than 850 chichlid species are supported by this glorious and vast freshwater lake, and while the fish themselves may not offer the wow factor and visual diversity that you get on a coral reef adventure, their colors dazzle.

LONELY PLANET