The Latest Travel Advisories from Africa

4 hours ago 1 min read

Many African nations are welcoming foreign travelers again, but Americans are not always on the invite list. If you do decide to travel, be conscientious about not overburdening the local health systems. Stay on top of each country’s rules—which are subject to change based on rising case numbers—and wear masks, practice social distancing, and sanitize regularly. Read on for how African countries are reopening—and which travel restrictions you need to be aware of. As you plan your visit, remember to keep checking in on local government and tourism board sites, as coronavirus updates come quickly, and often.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

