The Latest Sign of Progress in Ethiopia’s Peace Deal

Ethiopia’s prime minister has appointed the spokesperson of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front as head of an interim administration in the Tigray region. Getachew Reda’s appointment was announced in a Twitter message from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office Thursday. The interim regional administration will be in place until elections are held for the region. Government has resumed essential services to the region and has opened aid corridors. It also dropped its designation of the TPLF as a terrorist designation Wednesday, after lawmakers approved the decision by a majority vote. Rights groups have accused all sides of committing war crimes during the two-year war, including the TPLF, Ethiopia’s federal government, and Eritrean and regional Amhara forces who fought on the side of the government.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!