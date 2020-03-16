Mar 16, 2020

The Latest on the Coronavirus in Africa

Mar 16, 2020 1 min read

Almost all African governments have publicly put in place strict screening at points of entry especially airports. Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal and Nigeria. African airlines have cancelled scheduled flights to China except for Ethiopian Airlines. As thr numbers of those infected rise, schools have been closed, public gatherings banned and health networks tested.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

