The Latest Act in the Unraveling of Mali’s and Niger’s Ties with France 

President Bola Tinubu called for a thorough investigation into a military drone attack that the state emergency agency in northern Kaduna state said killed at least 85 people at the weekend. The state’s governor, a religious leader and witnesses told the media that dozens of civilians were killed following the military drone attack that was targeting insurgents and bandits on Sunday night. The Nigerian Army is yet to comment on the incident but the Air Force has denied being involved in the mission that led to Sunday’s attack. Nigeria’s military, which is backed by the United States, Britain and other non-Western allies in a long war against Islamist insurgents in the northeast, has also been unleashing deadly aerial assaults for years in other parts of the country.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS