The Lafiya Sarari School was Set Up in Response to the Terror Boko Haram has Inflicted

Boko Haram has targeted schools as part of its campaign of atrocities in north-eastern Nigeria since 2010. It has carried out massacres and multiple abductions, including 2014’s killing of 59 schoolboys, the kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014 and 101 girls in Dapchi in 2018. Established in 2017 by the Neem Foundation, a Nigerian charity set up to help communities affected by violence, the Lafiya Sarari school is designed to provide support and education to those who have suffered trauma. Funding for the ongoing pilot programme for 100 girls came from a grant by the US Catena Foundation. Initially, the students learned together, but as they progressed they were streamed by academic achievement. Thirty pupils have successfully passed national exams and are preparing for university this year.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN