The Kenyan Public’s Reaction to the King’s Visit has been Mixed

King Charles’s expression of “greatest sorrow and deepest regret” over colonial atrocities committed by British forces in Kenya has been criticised as a “miss” in the east African country. Reactions to the king’s statement were mixed, with the president, William Ruto, diplomatically welcoming Charles’s “courage and readiness to shed light on uncomfortable truths that reside in the darker regions of our shared experience” but calling Britain’s colonial suppression of Kenya’s freedom movement “monstrous in its cruelty”. Human rights groups and historians said they were unimpressed by the king’s “careful choice of words”, and the two countries needed to “move beyond platitudes”. Elderly Kenyans and rights groups also demanded that King Charles reveal the burial locations of freedom fighters, including Dedan Kimathi, and return the skull of Koitalel Arap Samoei, an anti-colonial leader of the Nandi people whose severed head was taken to the UK as a souvenir of war.

