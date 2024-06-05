Africa is home to one of the world’s fastest-growing populations, reaching a projected 2.5 billion people by 2050, driving the demand for diverse and innovative food and beverage products and culinary experiences for sustainable options. So, it’s not surprising that the food & beverage industry in Africa is currently valued at US$313 Billion and said to triple in size by 2030.

Join industry leaders as they explore the hottest trends and groundbreaking innovations transforming the world of food and beverage retail at Africa’s Big 7, the premium retail-ready food and beverage event in Africa from 11-13 June 2024, at the Sandton Convention Centre.

“The future of food & beverage is all about conscious consumption, exploring the ‘what,’ ‘when,’ ‘who,’ and ‘how’ of our meals. Sustainability, regional sourcing, and innovative technologies take centre stage this year, with consumers demanding more traceability for the brands they support and products they buy”, remarks Margaret Peters, Event Manager: Food & Hospitality at dmg events, South Africa.

‘Eco-consciousness is key, with the demand growing for locally-sourced ingredients, regenerative agriculture growing and supporting your community.’

Join keynote speaker, Miles Kubheka, founder of Wakanda Food Accelerator, as he unpacks the transformation of Africa’s food system through innovation and partnerships. Insights include navigating the future of Africa’s food systems, understanding how innovation is reshaping food categories, transforming investment opportunities, and what technologies are working to solve supply chain challenges whilst keeping food affordable and accessible.

As sustainability continues to move forward, the landscape of the packaging sector is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by increasing emphasis on environmental transparency, innovation, and enhanced consumer engagement in the F&B industry. More informative labelling, detailed information about food origins, curbing food waste, and circular packaging is becoming the order of the day.

Get insights from the panel discussion with Jayne Mammatt from Deloitte, Libstar’s Wendy Van Zyl and Sanjeev Raghubir, from the Shoprite Group, as they explore what this means for your bottom line and how to prioritise climate solutions to accelerate your journey to net zero.

Another market gaining traction is the Kasi economy, the modern South African township, a dynamic economy of informal cash businesses which fulfil the daily needs of its residents, and includes spaza shops, street hawkers, barbers, taxis and taverns.

According to ‘The rise of the township economy’ report by Retail Brief Africa, the value of the township economy is estimated to be R900 billion and approximately R150 billion in cash is spent at the estimated 150 000 spaza shops every year, contributing as much as 5.2% to South Africa’s GDP.

The township retail trade discussion, led by Mongezi Mtati, Senior Brand Strategist at Rogerwilco, will shine the spotlight on today’s retail trade sector and investigate how you can tap into the thriving township economy value chain and what this means for food accessibility, price, and the value of e-commerce. Understand the route to market, pricing models, messaging, funding options, re-fulfilment strategies, and new product categories.

Gathering the best in the business, showcasing quality and in-demand products across all sectors, from catering to bulk suppliers, Africa’s Big 7 offers something for everyone.

Don’t miss the 2024 Game of Chefs, an exciting culinary showdown between Africa’s most renowned chefs in a three-day battle of creativity and skill, SA Baker’s challenge for novice and seasoned bakers, as well as the Global Pizza Challenge and National Burger Challenge where passionate pizza makers, local chefs and amateur cooks compete for the ultimate pizza champion and best burger expert titles.

Find out more about the event at https://www.africabig7.com/ and join representatives from across Africa to redefine the food and beverage value chain through innovation, expertise and thought-provoking conversations, click here to register.