The Internet’s Back Up in Uganda but is there Time to Contest Museveni’s Win?

Ugandans are celebrating the resumption of internet services after a shutdown was imposed ahead of last week’s election. However, social media platforms remain blocked and are only accessible using Virtual Private Networks (VPN). President Yoweri Museveni, who won an unprecedented sixth term in office, had accused the platforms of being biased. Bobi Wine, presidential candidate for the opposition National Unity Platform, alleged the poll was marred by fraud. The party’s spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi accused Mr Museveni of shutting down the internet to prevent them from sharing evidence of fraud. He told the BBC’s Newsday programme that the party was in the process of collecting election results forms that have evidence of irregularities. President Museveni said on Saturday that the poll could be the “most cheating-free” in the history of the country. The electoral commission declared Mr Museveni the winner with 59% of the vote, with his closest challenger Bobi Wine, a pop star whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, garnering 34%. Bobi Wine has alleged that he was cheated out of victory, accusing Mr Museveni of fraud. But he has to prove these claims in court and time is running out. According to Ugandan law, petitioners have 15 days, after the winner has been announced, to challenge the results at the Supreme Court. Three days have passed since the declaration and Bobi Wine’s supporters worry that he will not get the chance to argue his case in court as soldiers continue to blockade his home.
SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST
