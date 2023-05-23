The Inaugural Tourism Investment Forum Africa Is A Unique Opportunity For The Northern Cape

With only a few days to go, the Northern Cape province is gearing up in earnest to host the inaugural Tourism Investment Forum Africa (TIFA) in Upington from 7-9 June 2023.

Aligned to the theme, “Forging Global Partnerships for Inclusive Local Economic Development Through Sustainable Investment”, the Forum will bring together the tourism and investment sectors, to create sustainable economic growth, job creation and employment opportunities, amongst others.

Bongiwe Nzeku of South African Tourism’s National Convention Bureau explains the timeliness of the Forum saying: “the Forum is a global platform for local action that can help to bring investments that can create sustainable growth and development to the region. The province also will host a range of delegates to the Forum, including representatives of the continent from government, business and the tourism sector more specifically including destination marketing offices. This is a very good opportunity for the Northern Cape to highlight its unique offerings.”

As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, opportunities abound for regions and destinations that can package their unique selling points in a way that can support their socio-economic agendas.

Executive Mayor of the Dawid Kruiper Municipality, Michael Segede has welcomed the opportunity to host the inaugural TIFA saying, “the Forum is a good opportunity for the province since tourism is a great catalyst for socio-economic growth and development. We are therefore happy to welcome TIFA to the province.”

Millvest’s CEO, Mr Miller Matola further highlighted that the Forum will be quite deliberate in connecting “project owners with investors and business representatives who are seeking partnerships to support the implementation of costed ready-for-market projects. The key priority of the Forum is to be bring investment to the province to contribute to its socio-economic development. Amongst the desired outcomes of the Forum is also to promote the Northern Cape as a destination of choice for investors and equally one for the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector.”

Priority sectors to be profiled at the Forum include: infrastructure, transport, real estate and the green economy, amongst others.

The SMMEs showcased at the Start Up and Sustainability Pavilion will further enable local businesses to showcase some of the unique offerings and products from the province.

The Forum also features a list of prominent speakers and thought leaders in the tourism and investment space.

There is still an opportunity to attend or participate as an exhibitor. Please register at https://tradeinvestmentforum.africa/register/

