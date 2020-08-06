The Importance Of Festive Family Fun Post COVID-19

Share with your network!

There are few more personally-enhancing experiences in the world than travel. It opens your mind to new ways of thinking, humbles you by introducing you to different cultures, thrills you with novel experiences and relaxes you by offering an escape from the pace of everyday modern life. When traveling as a family, that effect is exponential – particularly on young minds.

Currently we may not be able to travel beyond the confines of our homes, as we continue to be responsible citizens and practice physical distancing. However, we are all looking forward to the end of the year and hoping it will be the time we can holiday again and spend the festive period reconnecting and creating new memories with loved ones. Until then, we can continue to find travel inspiration and learn more about why family holiday time is important after a long and challenging year.

Travel for Personal Growth

It doesn’t take a research report to show that children who spend quality time with their loved ones have increased self-esteem. And going away on holiday as a family allows you to get away from daily distractions so you can focus on the things that matter the most – each other. Genuine and sustained interactions with parents, siblings and grandparents as they explore and get to know the world together on a mind-expanding trip to a new place, inspires personal growth and an adventure for life. This is even more vital post the emotionally challenging lockdown the world is currently facing.

Travel Creates Invaluable Memories

Some of our fondest family memories are created on holidays – a departure from the everyday, an unforgettable moment in an otherworldly setting or a lesson learned from a new culture. This will be even more required post the stresses experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic. Research conducted by Club Med in the Asia Pacific region showed that the top 2 reasons people travel are to relax and spend time with their loved ones. The brand’s ‘Amazing Family’ program is geared towards creating this ideal environment for families to come together, and bond while taking a break from the realities of everyday life. All the while making amazing memories to last a lifetime.

Built around the concept of creating lasting memories through family activities, the Amazing Family program aims to create an environment conducive to fostering quality family moments – with time at the heart of each of its five pillars. ‘Time to Move’ inspires action and exercise by accessing the vast array of included activities on offer at every Club Med resort. ‘Time to Play’ offers the chance to engage in sensory activities away from tablet screens with activities like giant board games. ‘Time to Care’ offers activities with a focus on improving environmental, natural and local awareness with local cultural experiences or family yoga classes for a fun wellness session. ‘Time to Quest’ inspires adventure, with activities like treasure hunts in and around the resort that immerse families in local experiences. The day is best capped off with ‘Time to Celebrate’, where adults can let their hair down and children revel in a Bubble party or a Colour party, hosted in the spirit of Club Med’s traditional themed evenings.

All of these activities take place in a safe and secure environment within resorts strengthened via a specific protocol, “Safe together”. This has been approved by a Scientific Committee and certified by Cristal International Standards, a world leader in monitoring health and safety processes. These host of measures implemented as a result of Covid-19 are designed to ensure peace of mind for both G.M’s and staff – while retaining the Club Med spirit of conviviality and tranquillity.

Family Time Strengthens Bonds

In a busy modern world, time is a luxury – and dedicating that valuable time to family only increases its value. Spending time together with those you love increases the ties between you. And the bonds created by families who enjoy doing activities together emerge stronger on the back of the shared experience, and the way everyone pulls together to make it a positive experience. 2020 has been a challenging time for everyone the world over and if there is an opportunity to end the year off on a festive break with loved ones in an exotic destination or a winter wonderland, the opportunity must be seized. There are no boundaries to the incredible effects that family travel can have on each member, no matter the generation or the destination. Adventure, inspiration and amazing bonding experiences, await when the world starts to open again

