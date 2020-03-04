Wed. Mar 4th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The Impactful and En-vogue Sectors of Fintech and Agri-tech

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Crowd-investing of farmers in Africa was pioneered by Nigeria’s Farmcrowdy, but the model has since been used and adapted by a host more startups – Thrive Agric, Seekewa, Complete Farmer, BaySeddo, YouFarm and Livestock Wealth, to name just a few. These platforms, which all in essence allow users to fund an Africa farmers’ purchase of inputs and make returns at the end of a farm cycle, are having quite an impact. Farmcrowdy has generated more than US$14 million for thousands of farmers since its launch. Younger startups are also having an impact. Thrive Agric, for example, has worked with 22,000 farmers, and produced over 127,000 tonnes of grain. Complete Farmer has, in just two years, worked with 1,500 farmers and exported 4,700 tonnes of food raw materials. Seekewa has funded dozens of projects. BaySeddo has seen more than US$400,000 invested through its platform. The list goes on.

 SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Basketball Africa League on Hold

2 mins ago
1 min read

Moroccan Banks in the Spotlight

5 mins ago
1 min read

Giving Nigerien Youth the Tools to Succeed

6 mins ago
1 min read

Mixed Bag for Africa’s Democracy Rankings

8 mins ago
1 min read

Addis Accuses the US of Taking Sides in the Nile Dam Project

10 mins ago
1 min read

Using Tech to Fight East Africa’s Locust Invasion

12 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Basketball Africa League on Hold

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Impactful and En-vogue Sectors of Fintech and Agri-tech

3 mins ago
1 min read

Moroccan Banks in the Spotlight

5 mins ago
1 min read

Giving Nigerien Youth the Tools to Succeed

6 mins ago