The IFP Urges The Government To Use IPPs as a Short-term Solution to the Energy Crisis

According to the IFP, the government should use Independent Power Producers (IPPs) while searching for a long-term solution to provide South Africans with uninterrupted electricity.The party also welcomed Andre de Ruyter’s recent resignation as CEO of Eskom.

According to the IFP, the government should address issues that may impede independent producers’ ability to supplement the existing power grid and provide short-term relief.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa of the IFP blamed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for Eskom’s failure to meet its mandate under his watch.

The party has also joined calls for qualified leadership to be appointed to address the power utility’s energy crisis.

