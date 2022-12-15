The IFP Urges The Government To Use IPPs as a Short-term Solution to the Energy Crisis

According to the IFP, the government should use Independent Power Producers (IPPs) while searching for a long-term solution to provide South Africans with uninterrupted electricity.The party also welcomed Andre de Ruyter’s recent resignation as CEO of Eskom.
According to the IFP, the government should address issues that may impede independent producers’ ability to supplement the existing power grid and provide short-term relief.
Mkhuleko Hlengwa of the IFP blamed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for Eskom’s failure to meet its mandate under his watch.
The party has also joined calls for qualified leadership to be appointed to address the power utility’s energy crisis.
More Stories
Sarb Rate Hikes Appear To Be Working to Control Inflation
Life Esidimeni Tragedy Has Taken a Toll on The Mental Health of Families Who Have Lost Loved Ones
The City is Working Find Temporary Housing For Flood-displaced Residents in Phalatse
Sudanese Businessman Willing To Testify About Phala Phala Deal
Ban Cellphones In Schools – NASGB
Ramaphosa Will Remain President – Pandor
Open Ballot For Phala Phala Vote
SA’s Biggest-Ever Digital Billboard Is Coming – And It’s Solar
Eskom Not Ruling Out Stage 8 Power Cuts
Walus Will Meet His Fate – Lesufi
KZN Residents Unhappy With Slow Pace Of Repairs
Jukskei Death Toll Rises To 15