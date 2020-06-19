The Ideal Platform for Investors and Corporates to Discuss Investment Opportunities on the Continent

Fri. Jun 19th, 2020

In partnership with ICBC Standard Bank and Microsoft, Standard Bank is hosting its 10th Africa Investors Conference using a specially enhanced Microsoft Teams platform to host over 2500 meetings over 5 days, doubling the number of meetings hosted in 2019. The virtual platform is enabling many more African corporates and investors to fully participate in the conference, and policymaker sessions will be larger in reach. The number of investors registered for the conference has increased by 78% and African corporate participation increased by 17%. This year’s event comes ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the African Continental Free-Trade Area (AfCFTA), which will boost intra-African trade and local economies. While the trading bloc’s implementation has been delayed due to COVID-19, its launch is expected to have a transformative impact on African economies.

SOURCE: VIRTUAL CONFERENCE AFRICA

