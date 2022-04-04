iAfrica

The House Is On Fire – Ramaphosa

ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged members at the Mpumalanga conference to stamp out divisions, corruption and everything else that is wrong with the movement.

Ramaphosa says if the party wants to win the next elections, members must focus less on fighting between themselves and more on improving the lives of the people they serve.

He was speaking at the closing of the conference on Sunday.

“The house is on fire,” he said.

He has also raised concern over the election of accused people saying the province needs to reflect on its decision.

This comes after murder-accused, Mandla Msibi was elected provincial treasurer on Saturday.

Ramaphosa says the province must demonstrate that the party is serious about self-correction.

