The House Is On Fire – Ramaphosa

ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged members at the Mpumalanga conference to stamp out divisions, corruption and everything else that is wrong with the movement.
Ramaphosa says if the party wants to win the next elections, members must focus less on fighting between themselves and more on improving the lives of the people they serve.
He was speaking at the closing of the conference on Sunday.
“The house is on fire,” he said.
He has also raised concern over the election of accused people saying the province needs to reflect on its decision.
This comes after murder-accused, Mandla Msibi was elected provincial treasurer on Saturday.
Ramaphosa says the province must demonstrate that the party is serious about self-correction.
More Stories
SA Reports 899 New COVID-19 Cases
Ukrainian Minister Accuses Russia Of Civilian ‘Massacre’
SA Reports 1 420 New COVID-19 Cases
NICD Reports 1 692 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Godongwana Announces Temporary Reduction In Fuel Levy For 2 Months
Masemola Appointed AsPolice Commissioner
Deadline To Renew Driving Licences Extended
SA Reports 1 888 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
DA’s No-Confidence Motion In Cabinet Fails
Outa, AA Urge Mbalula To Extend Driver’s Licence Renewal Deadline
AgriSA Raises Concerns Over ‘Brain Drain’
SA Reports 1 679 New COVID-19 Cases In SA