The Holiday Season Has Arrived – Make Meaningful Gifts Part Of Your Shopping List

Now that we can officially say the festive season is here, Christmas planning and other family get-togethers are high on our to-do lists. But when considering what to gift the people in our lives, why not put some more thought into what they would really need, given the rough year many of us have experienced due to the pandemic. Perhaps money has been tight and they need help with filling up the pantry, or it’s been tough to just catch some time to themselves. Whatever it may be, below we have listed five ways to present meaningful gifts to your loved ones this holiday season.

Gift the gift of a full pantry

Thousands of people around the country had the unfortunate experience of losing either part of or their whole income during the height of lockdown. Many service-based industries have only recently been getting back to work, and the financial impact this has had on many people cannot be underestimated. If you are in a position to do so, gift someone you know with a food hamper that you know will be welcome in their home.

Using a delivery service like Yebo Fresh allows you to choose from their wide range of combos (including one of their Festive Combos starting from R199) that include pantry items as well as fresh fruit and vegetables. All festive combos are delivered for free anywhere in greater Cape Town, including townships and informal settlements. If you would like to get specific items, you can also build your own hamper to include your loved one’s favourite items.

Give the gift of having some time off

With time one of the biggest luxuries, gift someone precious ‘me time’ by giving them a day off from household chores. SweepSouth, SA’s biggest on-demand home-cleaning service, has expert, efficient and reliable cleaners for hire around the country, and recently expanded their offering to include painters, gardeners and handymen, too. So, at just the touch of a button, you could be giving someone a sparkling clean home or a tidy garden as a gift.

Give the gift of a home

Imagine you could help a friend or family member cut down on a major debt! A home loan is a big debt that needs repaying for 20 years or more, so being able to pay it off in a shorter time is something very meaningful. This year, help out a friend or family member by gifting them something worthwhile: deposit whatever amount you would have spent on a Christmas or end-of-year present into their bond. According to bond originator BetterBond, the benefit is that your contribution will immediately reduce the capital amount of the loan, and so you’ll be helping them cut years off the repayment period of the loan.

Give the gift of a good time

While socks, T-shirts and slippers will always be appreciated by loved ones at Christmas time, sometimes the best gift you can give is the gift of memories and time – especially this year! With Airbnb Experiences, you can do exactly that and give your loved one a fun and unique activity that you can either do together or they can do on their own. Online Experiences such as cooking classes in Italy, Harry Potter tours in London and magic shows in Japan will even allow your loved ones to “travel” the world and meet new people from the comfort and safety of home.

On the other hand, if you would like to offer your loved ones a break away from home, why not consider gifting them a staycation? Radisson’s staycation offers invite South Africans to swap their homes this summer season for safe adventures in familiar surroundings. These domestic travel options are aligned with current South African travel restrictions, but also take account of the financial battering that families have experienced thanks to COVID-19. As such, available deals are designed to suit an array of budgets and wish lists – from an economical stay in the heart of Sandton to an indulgent pamper session in the Mother City.

A gift for those who love to give backIf you’re looking for a meaningful gift for a loved one this Christmas, why not support South Africa’s great causes that make a significant difference in the lives of those who most need our help. A Relate bracelet is the perfect gift for someone with a social conscience. Not only are they attractive on your wrist, but this 100% not-for-profit social enterprise donates the majority of its revenue to credible causes – and creates desperately needed income opportunities.

