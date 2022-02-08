The History of Archaeological Work in Egypt in the Past 40 Years

Egypt’s top archaeologist and Egyptologist Zahi Hawass held on Saturday evening a signing ceremony for his newly published autobiography book titled “The Guardian: Days of Zahi Hawass.” Held in a hotel in downtown Cairo, the ceremony was attended by Egyptian officials, archaeologists, authors and artists, as well as foreign guests including ambassadors and other diplomats. The ceremony started with a presentation on Hawass’s accomplishments, excavations, archaeological discoveries, worldwide fame and testimonies of Egyptian and foreign archaeologists and public figures to his renown and charisma, including late famous Egyptian film star Omar Sharif. The 600-page book sheds light on the archaeological discoveries and accomplishments made by Hawass who once served as minister of antiquities, and the challenges he faced during excavation and restoration work.
SOURCE: IOL
More Stories
Chasing the Summer in these African Destinations
Uganda’s New Campaign Shows how African Destinations Can Stand Out more Sustainably
TIME Magazine Lists Ghana’s New Museum among the Top 100 World’s Greatest Places for Tourists to Visit
Body Vessel Clay: Black Women, Ceramics & Contemporary Art
Animals Crossing
How Adekunle Gold Resists an Afrobeats Driven by Trends
Africa Fashion: The V&A’s Landmark Show is a Diverse Celebration of Fashion and Culture from the Continent
Nikyatu Jusu on Her Sundance-winning and Reimagining the Horror Genre
Celebrating Malawi’s Showing in Afcon
Nigeria’s Resurgent Cinema Culture
Saving Kenya’s National Carrier
Megaproject will Turn East African Country into an Oil Producer for the First Time