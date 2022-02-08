iAfrica

The History of Archaeological Work in Egypt in the Past 40 Years

12 hours ago 1 min read

Egypt’s top archaeologist and Egyptologist Zahi Hawass held on Saturday evening a signing ceremony for his newly published autobiography book titled “The Guardian: Days of Zahi Hawass.” Held in a hotel in downtown Cairo, the ceremony was attended by Egyptian officials, archaeologists, authors and artists, as well as foreign guests including ambassadors and other diplomats. The ceremony started with a presentation on Hawass’s accomplishments, excavations, archaeological discoveries, worldwide fame and testimonies of Egyptian and foreign archaeologists and public figures to his renown and charisma, including late famous Egyptian film star Omar Sharif. The 600-page book sheds light on the archaeological discoveries and accomplishments made by Hawass who once served as minister of antiquities, and the challenges he faced during excavation and restoration work.

SOURCE: IOL

