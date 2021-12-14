The Heart of South Sudan’s War Economy

While elites in Juba split the remaining oil revenues, ground-level civil servants, soldiers and rebels have to get by in other ways. As a result, since independence in 2011, the number of checkpoints has nearly doubled and checkpoint taxes have increased by 300%. These ‘transit taxes’, as they are locally called, are mostly illegal. But in the absence of a functioning taxation system and as a legacy of decades of conflict, ‘government’ has become a financing enterprise, extracting cash from aid and trade. Over the past two years, researchers have mapped 319 checkpoints along major trade routes in South Sudan, of which 253 (79%) are roadblocks and 66 (21%) river checkpoints. Checkpoints on the road between Juba and Bentiu on average charge a truck about US$21, the total journey involves passing 80 checkpoints —- meaning a return journey easily costs over US$3,000 in checkpoint taxes. This makes transport in South Sudan among the most expensive in the world, with a price per metric tonne only rivalled by Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
More Stories
Accra Warns Airlines Bringing In Unvaxxed Guests
Whose Town Is It Anyways?
South African President Treated for Coronavirus
Abuja’s Tit-for-Tat Stance on Travel Bans
The Travel Restrictions on South Africa Right Now
Botswana Gem Brings the Outdoors In
The Picture of Luxury in an African Setting
Insecure’s Yvonne Orji on Keeping Up with Lagos’s Late-Night Scene
Liberia is the Only African Country that Officially Celebrates Thanksgiving
In Sierra Leone, Fighting Deforestation Using Coconuts
The Industry Has Failed to Acknowledge the Complexities of African Music
Adjaye Set to Create Memorial to West African Slaves in Barbados