The Guidebook for Moroccan Handicraft Exporters Launched

Produced in partnership with the United States Department of Commerce’s Commercial Law Development Program, the guide aims to help artisans, particularly rural women, and handicraft businesses take full advantage of the US-Morocco free trade agreement. The craft sector not only keeps alive rich traditions, but also employs 20% of Morocco’s work force, encourages the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, and promotes regional development in a sector that currently accounts for 7% of Moroccan GDP.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS