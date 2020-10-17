The Great Wildebeest Migration is Taking Place with No Spectators

The bulk of Kenya’s tourists usually arrive between June and October to witness the Great Migration. But months of travel restrictions due to the pandemic have dealt a blow to the country’s tourism industry — and a valuable source of income for the Maasai.
SOURCE: CNN
