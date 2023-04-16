The Glamping Trend Hits South Africa

Glamping is where you are camping but without extra effort. For the person who’s not too hard but then again, for those who aren’t too soft, either. It’s right there at that mythical, pink gin-and-tonic-sunset intersection of affordability, wilderness and children’s glee. Market research from America and Europe shows that glamping is not just a new word. It’s a new segment of the camping industry. One that was valued globally at $2.35 billion in 2021, is predicted to grow to $6 billion by 2030. Market research also suggests that Millennials and Gen Zs are by far the driving force in this new market.
