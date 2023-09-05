The General who Led Gabon’s Coup has been Sworn in as Interim President

General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema has been sworn in as the interim head of state of Gabon, less than a week after President Ali Bongo Ondimba was ousted. Nguema took the oath of office in the presidential palace in the capital city Libreville before a room crammed with government officials and military leaders. In a televised address, Nguema proposed reforms that would include the adoption of a new constitution along with new electoral and penal codes. Nguema also announced an amnesty for “prisoners of conscience” and said that political exiles would be welcomed back, characterizing the coup as a moment of national liberation. Last week army officers led by Nguema seized power just minutes after it was announced that Bongo had been victorious in an election. The deposed president currently remains under house arrest.

SOURCE: DW