The Gambia has Taken Steps towards Lifting a Ban on Female Circumcision

A move that could make it the first country in the world to reverse legal protections against the practice for millions of women and girls. Politicians in the West African nation’s parliament voted 42 to four on Monday to advance the controversial bill, which would repeal a landmark 2015 ban on female genital mutilation (FGM) that made the practice punishable by up to three years in prison. But activists and rights organisations say the proposed legislation reverses years of progress and risks damaging the country’s human rights record.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA