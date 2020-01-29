Wed. Jan 29th, 2020

The Future of Nigeria’s Public Transport

In a move that could change the commute for thousands and threaten ride-hailing startups, the Lagos state government announced on Twitter that it would ban motorcycles, commonly known as okadas, from operating in most of Lagos because of what it described as their “chaos and disorderliness” and “scary figures” of fatal accidents. Companies such as Max.ng, ORide and Gokada have been aiming to capitalise on the congested Lagos roads to expand their operations. The ban cites a 2018 law to bar okadas and small three-wheeled vehicles known as kekes from 1 February. It would bar them from 40 bridges and flyovers and areas covering the business districts of Victoria Island and Lagos Island, Apapa, where the primary port is located and Ikeja, which is home to the international airport.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

