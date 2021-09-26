The Fugees Will be Playing Live Concerts in Ghana & Nigeria in December

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of their 1996 album The Score, The Fugees are reuniting for the first time in 15 years for a series of concerts whose finale will be in Ghana and Nigeria. Committed to expressing the voices of the unheard, they have always viewed their music as part of a movement whose message continues to resonate today. “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” mentions Ms. Lauryn Hill. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

