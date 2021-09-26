The Fugees Will be Playing Live Concerts in Ghana & Nigeria in December

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of their 1996 album The Score, The Fugees are reuniting for the first time in 15 years for a series of concerts whose finale will be in Ghana and Nigeria. Committed to expressing the voices of the unheard, they have always viewed their music as part of a movement whose message continues to resonate today. “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” mentions Ms. Lauryn Hill. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
More Stories
Wellness Destinations in Africa to Get away from it All
Will the Unmistakable Sound of Congolese Rumba Make it on the Heritage List?
Tanzania will Host the Inaugural East African Regional Tourism Expo
The Sanctuary Mandela’s Opening Deals Offer Public Up to 45% Off on All the Available Rooms
A Photo Series of Migrant Communities Who Make Up US Culture
The Dwell 24: The Urbanative
Evidence of Fur and Leather Clothing, Among World’s Oldest, Found in Moroccan Cave
No Waste Challenge Winner, Leafylife, Creates Diesel from Dirty Diapers
Siba Mtongana Wants African Cuisine to Be a Staple Across the Globe
Benin, where Innovation and Recycling Meet
The Women trying to Revolutionise Agriculture in West Africa
Nationalising Rabat’s State Entities