The Fruits of Ghana’s Year of Return

Samuel Brooksworth, a former contestant on the UK’s version of reality TV show “The Apprentice,” seized on the turmoil of 2020 to move from the UK to Ghana to set up a remote skills business Remoteli. “During the pandemic, we saw graduate unemployment had increased and saw an opportunity to get started working abroad here in Ghana,” says Brooksworth. He says his company now hires skilled Ghanaian graduates as remote workers for companies and individuals based around the world, providing customer support, virtual assistance, social media management, and web and app development services. This shifting narrative — with many in the diaspora and beyond recognizing the benefits of living in Africa — is something I can relate to. After visiting Ghana during the year of return I always knew I would come back. I relocated in 2020 and have found the work and life balance I’ve always desired. The pandemic offered a great opportunity to be closer to family and my roots after the loss of my grandfather.

SOURCE: CNN

