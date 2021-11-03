iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The Fruits of Ghana’s Year of Return

5 hours ago 1 min read

Samuel Brooksworth, a former contestant on the UK’s version of reality TV show “The Apprentice,” seized on the turmoil of 2020 to move from the UK to Ghana to set up a remote skills business Remoteli. “During the pandemic, we saw graduate unemployment had increased and saw an opportunity to get started working abroad here in Ghana,” says Brooksworth. He says his company now hires skilled Ghanaian graduates as remote workers for companies and individuals based around the world, providing customer support, virtual assistance, social media management, and web and app development services. This shifting narrative — with many in the diaspora and beyond recognizing the benefits of living in Africa — is something I can relate to. After visiting Ghana during the year of return I always knew I would come back. I relocated in 2020 and have found the work and life balance I’ve always desired. The pandemic offered a great opportunity to be closer to family and my roots after the loss of my grandfather.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Attempting to Stabilise the Free-falling Zimbabwe Dollar

5 hours ago
1 min read

Giving Nigeria’s Startups Regulatory Clarity

5 hours ago
1 min read

One Way of Improving Nairobi’s Congestion

5 hours ago
1 min read

UN Bemoans Treatment of Peacekeepers in CAR

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Climate Change Crisis No One is Speaking About

5 hours ago
1 min read

Looking for Survivors after Lagos Building Tragedy

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Battle for Addis is About to Begin

5 hours ago
1 min read

Voters Deal South Africa’s Ruling Party a Blow

5 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Green Recovery Plan Outlined at COP26

5 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Powerful Passports

2 days ago
1 min read

Travellers and Newlyweds are Choosing Mauritius

2 days ago
1 min read

If You haven’t Been to Lesotho, Here’s a Travel Brochure Summary

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 169 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

11 seconds ago
7 min read

The Leader, The Monk and The Bull: The Untrue Truths About Leadership

27 mins ago
3 min read

Wills And The Global Investor: Does One Worldwide Will Suffice?

2 hours ago
4 min read

Power To The People – 2021 Africa Tech Festival Explores Where Trees And Technology Meet

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer