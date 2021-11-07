iAfrica

The Fruits of Ghana’s Year of Return

53 seconds ago 1 min read

Mauritius has been honoured with the title of the Indian Ocean’s Leading Adventure Destination, and the Indian Ocean’s Leading Wedding Destination, at the World Travel Awards 2021. Happy couples choose to tie the knot in Mauritius due to its exotic beach locations and superb accommodation options. The stunning island scenery offers the perfect backdrop for romantic wedding ceremonies, providing an idyllic honeymoon destination. Meanwhile, thrillseekers are heading to Mauritius in growing numbers for unique adventure holiday experiences, with mountain hiking, kitesurfing and various other water sports attracting enthusiasts from all over the world.

SOURCE:CNN

