iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The French Legacy in Africa

17 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The severed heads of the resistance fighters were displayed in a market square first. Then they were shipped back to private collections in Paris. For decades, they were boxed up in a museum basement and finally, this July, Emmanuel Macron sent them home. For President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the moment was recognition of a massacre by the French more than 170 years ago. For Macron, it’s part of his effort to project a modern image of the French state at a time when ethnic divisions at home have been laid bare by the Black Lives Matter protests against police violence. Macron has said he wants to see the return of many more African relics and artifacts taken during the colonial era. He supports efforts in West Africa to split from the French-backed common currency and has promised to open the archives on the genocide that took place under a French-backed government in Rwanda.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Pushing Feature Phone Learning in Kenya

17 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Latest Attempt to Improve the Livelihoods of its Farmers

17 hours ago
1 min read

Bobi Wine Gets a Taste of What Opposing Museveni Means

17 hours ago
1 min read

What is Behind Namibia’s #Shutitalldown Movement?

17 hours ago
1 min read

A Success Story that Started from Cameroon to Harvard

17 hours ago
1 min read

Mozambique Publishes its Proposed Model for a Sovereign Wealth Fund

17 hours ago
1 min read

How to Increase African Authorship on Climate Change

17 hours ago
1 min read

Despite Sanctions, al Shabaab has Found Ways to Extort, Move and Invest Money

17 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Strategy as it Lobbies the G20

17 hours ago
1 min read

Nurturing an Ocean-conscious and Profitable Blue Economy in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Tunisia Reinstates Curfews at Hotspots

2 days ago
1 min read

Essential Listening for Anyone with an Interest in Africa

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Sunflower Fund Celebrates 20 Years Of Helping Save Lives

2 mins ago
2 min read

Pick n Pay Switches Up Black Friday Deals And Extends Deal Periods

2 hours ago
3 min read

Leukemia And Lymphoma: Knowledge Is Your First Line Of Defense

3 hours ago
3 min read

Major SA Food Brands Join Pick n Pay In Global Commitment To Reduce Food Waste

3 hours ago