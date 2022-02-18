The Freight Trucking Market in Africa

Moroccan transport management software provider Freterium has announced it closed a US$4 million seed round in December, which it will use to fuel growth and serve more companies across Africa and the Middle East. Launched in 2020 by Mehdi Cherif Alami and Omar El Kouhene, Freterium has developed transport management software that connects shippers with the entire logistics ecosystem to collaborate in real time, helping them cut time and shipping costs. It currently has more than 20 enterprise customers and over 3,000 users. The startup experienced fast growth in 2021 and opened an office in the United Arab Emirates and it is now planning further expansion after securing US$4 million in seed funding. The round was led by Partech, with Y Combinator (Freterium took part in the S21 batch), Flexport, CDG Invest, Swiss Founders Fund, Outlierz Ventures and business angels from the United States, Europe, Asia and Africa also participating. Freterium will use the funding to invest in its tech and product development to fuel growth and serve more companies in Africa and the Middle East. It is planning to double the size of the team within the next 12 months.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

