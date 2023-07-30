The Folklore is Putting African Fashion and Beauty Brands on the Main Stage    

Through her work as a writer, Amira Rasool learned firsthand about the wealth of talent in the African fashion industry and the challenges brands faced in getting attention and distribution. Sensing a tremendous opportunity, she launched The Folkore, initially as a shopping platform, to connect global consumers with the best in African design. During the pandemic, the model shifted and now she helps these same brands wholesale with bigger retailers like Shopbop and Nordstrom.

TEEN VOGUE