The Folklore & Farfetch Teamed Up to Showcase African Fashion Brands

10 mins ago 1 min read

The African fashion scene is booming, but it can still be difficult for consumers to gain access to its designs. Thanks to a new partnership between The Folkore, an Afro-centric retailer, and Farfetch, the world is about to learn a lot more about African fashion. According to the former’s founder, Amira Rasool, the partnership “will give The Folklore’s brands greater access to global luxury customers.” The capsule collection, which is now available to shop on Farfetch.com, added 10 new brands to the global retailer’s roster, including Nigeria-based brands Andrea Iyamah, Orange Culture, Clan, Fruché, Lisa Folawiyo, Onalaja, and Tokyo James, as well as three New York-based brands William Okpo, EDAS, and Third Crown. The standouts from the capsule collection — which, for now, includes 24 womenswear items and nine menswear items — include a gold, belted trench coat by Orange Culture, vegan leather trousers by Clan, and a cutout, sequin LBD by Onalaja, all of which are available to shop now.

SOURCE: REFINERY29

