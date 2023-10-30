The Fishing Village of Robertsport is a Popular Spot for Surfers

Experienced surfers give lessons to young people in this town in the southwest of the country, teaching them about the ocean, swimming and catching waves. A local club, along with the NGO Provide The Slide, supply them with boards. On a beach dotted with rocks, Oscar, shirtless and lying on the sand, uses his arms to show a young girl standing next to him how to row in the water. His wide strokes make marks on the ground.

DW