The First Triassic Discovery in sub–Saharan Africa

Energy companies have discovered natural gas in northern Zimbabwe, near the country’s northern border with Mozambique and Zambia. The Zimbabwean government hopes the discovery, if it can be exploited, will help reduce the need for expensive imported energy. In a statement Thursday, Zhemu Soda, Zimbabwe’s minister of mines and mining development, described the discovery made in Cabora Bassa Basin, about 300 kilometers north of Harare, as “one of the most significant developments in the onshore oil and gas sector in the southern African region.” Zimbabwe has for years been facing energy shortages as the country largely depends on thermal and hydro equipment that cannot meet domestic needs. With the discovery of gas in the Cabora Bassa Basin, Zimbabwe’s government hopes that situation will change.

VOA